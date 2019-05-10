NFMU staff sent home as Telecoms Agency takes over

The staff members of the National Frequency Management Unit (NFMU) have all been sent home, as today is the date when the unit, which licenses broadcasters and manages the spectrum waves for the state, will be placed under the Telecoms agency, according to a notice in the Official Gazette of Guyana, on March 18th.

Some of the persons who were sent home are concerned because they stand to lose their pensions. Hand-in-Hand is claiming that they were supposed to be informed six months prior to the termination, but that was not done. Hence, the pension that some workers were working toward, they may no longer be eligible for, at least not with the most favourable arrangement.

Kaieteur News was informed that they were advised to send in their applications for jobs in the new Telecoms agency.

Whether they are guaranteed jobs in the new agency is unclear.

Minister of Public Telecommunications, Cathy Hughes had signed the commencement order.

According to the Telecommunication Act, with effect from the appointed day, which in this case is May 10th – the No. 79 of 1990 (a) the Guyana Frequency Management Unit Order 1990 shall stand revoked.

All the assets, including rights and interests of the Unit will be transferred to and vested in the Telecoms Agency.

According to the 2016 Telecoms Act: “Notwithstanding anything contained in this Act or any other written law or contract to the contrary, the appointment of all the officers and employees employed by the Unit immediately before the appointed day shall stand terminated with effect from the appointed day: Provided that any person whose appointment stands terminated under this subsection may apply for employment by the Agency in any position on or after the appointed day, and the Agency, after consultation with the Minister, shall determine in its discretion which, if any, of such persons shall be employed by the Agency, on such terms and conditions as may be agreed upon between any such persons and the Agency.”

With regards to the Telecoms Agency, its functions shall be discharged by a board of nine members appointed by the Minister and comprising three persons named by the said Minister, one of whom shall be designated as chair of the board.

On the board, also, should be two persons named by the Leader of the Opposition after consultation with the Opposition Parties in the National Assembly.

The Director of Telecommunications of the agency will also be part of the board.

The Telecoms laws explained that the Minister shall after seeking the written advice and recommendations of the agency, develop telecommunications and spectrum-related policies at the national, bilateral, regional and international levels, consistent with the purposes of this Act.

The Minister and agency will also make final determinations regarding granting or denying applications for, and amending, renewing, suspending and terminating licences, exemptions and frequency authorisations.

The toughening of laws has been dragging on for years with legislations finally passed under this Coalition Government.

The Telecoms Sector is being seen as a major driver of the economy because of the internet connectivity, virtual classrooms and possibilities that will come.

A number of telephone and cable companies are standing by.