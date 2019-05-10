NAMILCO to stage outreach initiative for 50th Anniversary Observances

The National Milling Company of Guyana Inc. (NAMILCO) will be staging a series of outreach initiatives in observances of their 50th Anniversary.

In a brief interview with the company’s Events Coordinator, Afeeze Khan yesterday this publication learnt that the facility has already embarked on a few initiatives in anticipation of the May 16 celebrations.

Khan has informed that while the company has contributed to several sports initiatives countrywide ahead of the anniversary, they are also poised to orchestrate outreach initiatives in schools and other sectors of the society.

Just recently, NAMILCO participated in the Essequibo Chamber of Commerce annual Essequibo Agro & Trade Expo, where they distributed free samples of their products to those who attended.

At a special raffle, Essequibians Denise Paton, Sumintra Jadonandan, Reshad Fizol and Jaiwantie Jaipaul all won sizeable hampers with NAMILCO products.

The company recently hosted a Health Fair at the Demerara Harbour Bridge. This was done in collaboration with the Guyana Business coalition on Health Awareness, Ministry of Public Health, The Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation, Noble House Seafood’s Ltd, Massy Gas Products, Massy Distribution and New GPC Inc also participated at the event.

Residents of Peter’s Hall and Bagotstown on the East Bank Demerara and other patrons benefited from free medical services provided by personnel from the Ministry of Public Health services.

Patrons were also treated to sampling of the company’s health products.