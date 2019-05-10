Latest update May 10th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

NAMILCO to stage outreach initiative for 50th Anniversary Observances

May 10, 2019 News 0

 

The National Milling Company of Guyana Inc. (NAMILCO) will be staging a series of outreach initiatives in observances of their 50th Anniversary.

Patrons enjoying samples of NAMILCO products at their recent Health Fair

In a brief interview with the company’s Events Coordinator, Afeeze Khan yesterday this publication learnt that the facility has already embarked on a few initiatives in anticipation of the May 16 celebrations.
Khan has informed that while the company has contributed to several sports initiatives countrywide ahead of the anniversary, they are also poised to orchestrate outreach initiatives in schools and other sectors of the society.

Just recently, NAMILCO participated in the Essequibo Chamber of Commerce annual Essequibo Agro & Trade Expo, where they distributed free samples of their products to those who attended.
At a special raffle, Essequibians Denise Paton, Sumintra Jadonandan, Reshad Fizol and Jaiwantie Jaipaul all won sizeable hampers with NAMILCO products.
The company recently hosted a Health Fair at the Demerara Harbour Bridge. This was done in collaboration with the Guyana Business coalition on Health Awareness, Ministry of Public Health, The Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation, Noble House Seafood’s Ltd, Massy Gas Products, Massy Distribution and New GPC Inc also participated at the event.
Residents of Peter’s Hall and Bagotstown on the East Bank Demerara and other patrons benefited from free medical services provided by personnel from the Ministry of Public Health services.
Patrons were also treated to sampling of the company’s health products.

 

More in this category

Sports

Hand-in-Hand 3-day U-19 Inter County Cricket Select U17 trail E’bo by 68 with seven wickets in hand

Hand-in-Hand 3-day U-19 Inter County Cricket Select U17 trail E’bo...

May 10, 2019

  The Select Under-17 team are trailing Essequibo by 68 runs with 7 wickets in hand when the second day of the third and final round Hand-in-Hand Inter County U19 three-day tournament ended...
Read More
Hand-in-Hand 3-day U-19 Inter County CricketSpinners revel as 25 wickets tumble in two sessions; Demerara take first innings points

Hand-in-Hand 3-day U-19 Inter County...

May 10, 2019

GFF Elite League Season 4 Weekend Fixtures for May 11-12

GFF Elite League Season 4 Weekend Fixtures for...

May 10, 2019

Pure Racing fueled by ExxonMobil

Pure Racing fueled by ExxonMobil

May 10, 2019

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup –EBFA LegTimehri Panthers and Grove Hi Tech to clash in lone semi final tomorrow

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup –EBFA...

May 10, 2019

Rose Ramdehol sponsors Corona Futsal tourney MVP motorcycle

Rose Ramdehol sponsors Corona Futsal tourney MVP...

May 10, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]