Mall owner’s grandson gunned down in Bagotstown

A grandson of a prominent East Bank Demerara businessman was shot dead at around 20:00 hrs last

Dead: Patrick Fraser, 20

evening in Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara.
Dead is Patrick Fraser, 20.
He is the grandson of Peter Fraser, who owns the popular C&F Harbour Bridge Mall, located just a few hundred yards from the area.
Family members, shocked, last evening confirmed he was shot.
According to persons on the scene, the young Fraser was shot twice. One of the bullets entered his right side. He was also shot in the leg.
According to reports, the young Fraser was hanging out in the area. He was reportedly warned about going there.

Police on the scene last evening

Kaieteur News was told that he was with a number of other persons when someone ran up and shot him twice.
Fraser was rushed to the Diamond Regional Hospital where attempts were made to stabilise him. However, the doctors’ attempts were in vain.
Up to late last night, police were still on the scene investigating. (Additional reporting and photos by Guyanese Critic)

 

 

