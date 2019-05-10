Hand-in-Hand 3-day U-19 Inter County CricketSpinners revel as 25 wickets tumble in two sessions; Demerara take first innings points

Latest update May 10th, 2019 12:59 AM
In a match which the entire opening day and first session yesterday were lost to rain, 25 wickets tumbled in just two sessions as Demerara gained a
slim six-run lead over Berbice when the second day of their final round three-day Hand-in-Hand U-19 Inter County match ended at Lusignan.
But the game was still in the balance heading into the final day which will determine if Berbice retains their title. Although the sun was out in all its glory for most of the day, wet spots on the track and bowler’s run-up from the previous day curtailed the action until 12:40hrs.
Demerara, who started the contest with .7 of a point behind the defending champions (17 points) were bundled out for 60 in one session on a track which had little to do with their sub-standard batting and erratic shot selectio
n.
National U-19 left-arm spinner Kelvin Umroa captured his third five-wicket-haul in the tournament. He got support from Nigel Deodat and Kevlon Anderson who had two wickets each.
But the team from Guyana’s second largest County feared even worst as the handful of spectators watched as they were dismantled for 56.
Joel Spooner, who looks the best off-spinner on show, followed up his 11-wicket haul at Bourda with 4-9 while West Indies U-19 left-arm spinner Ashmead Nedd recovered from illness to take three wickets.
Demerara, with first innings points already in the bag, extended their lead to 14 as they limped to 12-5 when the umpires lifted the bails to bring an end to the low scoring day of cricket as Umroa collected three more scalps
Play is scheduled to commence at 09:30hrs and the Champions will be presented with their trophy today. (Sean Devers)
