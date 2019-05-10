Hand-in-Hand 3-day U-19 Inter County Cricket Select U17 trail E’bo by 68 with seven wickets in hand

The Select Under-17 team are trailing Essequibo by 68 runs with 7 wickets in hand when the second day of the third and final round Hand-in-Hand Inter County U19 three-day tournament ended yesterday.

After most of the first day’s play on Wednesday and the entire morning session of the second day, yesterday were lost, the players were relieved when play began at 12:40hrs at the Everest Cricket Club.

Orlando Jailall and Ameer Singh began the day on 13 and 6 respectively, with Essequibo on 30-1, batting first. The pair resisted well with some tidy stroke play as they took the score to 65 before Jailall was removed by Matthew Nandu after striking four fours and one six in scoring 34.

Singh added a further 34 with Jeremiah Scott before Scott who struck Nandu for a six, was bowled by left arm orthodox spinner Chanderpaul Ramraj for 12 while Singh was lbw to Ramraj for 29 which included a solitary boundary, to leave Essequibo at 101-4.

The U17 lads maintained a steady line and Essequibo never recovered, losing wickets at regular intervals. Lance Roberts (08) was bowled by Sarwan Chaitnarine, Bhumeshwar Ramkissoon (04) was lbw by Ramraj while Ajay Gainda removed Elian Whyte (07) with the score on 122-7.

Azim Mohamed provided some resistance down the order with 24 as Essequibo were bowled out for 145 after facing 53.1 overs. Ramraj claimed 3-6 from 10 overs and Marvin Prashad 2-0 from 1.1 overs.

In reply, the U17 side lost opener Rampertab Ramnauth who was run out for one before Nandu and Zeynul Ramsammy steadied the innings fairly. The duo timed the ball well as they accumulated runs on both sides of the pitch.

However, they lacked proper communication when running between the wickets and a run out seemed inevitable. And Nandu it was who perished in same manner for 24 which contained two fours and one six while Ramsammy was lbw to Roberts for 28. Mavindra Dindyal will resume on 21 (3×4), Andre Seepersaud is on one. Play is set to start at 09:30hrs today. (Zaheer Mohamed)