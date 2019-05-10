GFF Elite League Season 4 Weekend Fixtures for May 11-12

Latest update May 10th, 2019 12:59 AM
Saturday May 11
Mt. Team Team Time
35 Victoria Kings vs Santos FC 13:30hrs
36 Buxton United vs Police FC 16:00hrs
Sunday May 12
37 Milerock vs Anns Grove 11:00hrs
38 Western Tigers vs GDF 13:30hrs
39 Den Amstel vs Fruta Conquerors 16:00hrs
All matches would be played at the GFF National Training Facility, Providence, EBD.
