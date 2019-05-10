Latest update May 10th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GFF Elite League Season 4 Weekend Fixtures for May 11-12

May 10, 2019 Sports 0

Saturday May 11
Mt. Team Team Time
35 Victoria Kings vs Santos FC 13:30hrs
36 Buxton United vs Police FC 16:00hrs
Sunday May 12
37 Milerock vs Anns Grove 11:00hrs
38 Western Tigers vs GDF 13:30hrs
39 Den Amstel vs Fruta Conquerors 16:00hrs
All matches would be played at the GFF National Training Facility, Providence, EBD.

 

More in this category

Sports

Hand-in-Hand 3-day U-19 Inter County Cricket Select U17 trail E’bo by 68 with seven wickets in hand

Hand-in-Hand 3-day U-19 Inter County Cricket Select U17 trail E’bo...

May 10, 2019

  The Select Under-17 team are trailing Essequibo by 68 runs with 7 wickets in hand when the second day of the third and final round Hand-in-Hand Inter County U19 three-day tournament ended...
Read More
Hand-in-Hand 3-day U-19 Inter County CricketSpinners revel as 25 wickets tumble in two sessions; Demerara take first innings points

Hand-in-Hand 3-day U-19 Inter County...

May 10, 2019

GFF Elite League Season 4 Weekend Fixtures for May 11-12

GFF Elite League Season 4 Weekend Fixtures for...

May 10, 2019

Pure Racing fueled by ExxonMobil

Pure Racing fueled by ExxonMobil

May 10, 2019

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup –EBFA LegTimehri Panthers and Grove Hi Tech to clash in lone semi final tomorrow

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup –EBFA...

May 10, 2019

Rose Ramdehol sponsors Corona Futsal tourney MVP motorcycle

Rose Ramdehol sponsors Corona Futsal tourney MVP...

May 10, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]