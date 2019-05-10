Four years jail for trafficking 125lbs of ganja

An Albert town resident was yesterday sentenced to four years in prison after Senior Magistrate Leron Daly found sufficient evidence that he had

trafficked 125lbs of cannabis.

Tishan Haywood, 27, was on remand while his matter was being conducted in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. He was living with his reputed wife who is several months pregnant.

It was alleged that on December 6, 2017, at Albert town Georgetown, he had in his possession 56.7 kilos of cannabis, which is equivalent to 125 pounds, for the purpose of trafficking.

Haywood’s attorney contended that the narcotic was found in an open yard that many people traverse. He also stated that seven other adults were in the yard at the time of the arrest.

However, according to the police, Haywood was under surveillance for some time. On the day in question, the ranks saw the accused, and another individual, taking bags from a car, to a structure under the house.

The ranks then moved in and a search was conducted. They found a bag in a chicken pen. The bag contained several leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

At the completion of the matter yesterday, Magistrate Daly ruled that the prosecution had presented sufficient evidence against the defendant for him to be convicted. She sentenced Haywood to four years in prison.

In handing down her sentence, the magistrate cited that Haywood wasted the court’s time and she highlighted the need for a strong message to be sent to others who may be thinking of committing such an act.

In the courtyard after the matter was completed, Haywood could be seen spending a few moments with his pregnant reputed wife and touching her distended stomach before being sent to prison.