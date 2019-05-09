SOCU will not be dismantled- If any impropriety, actions will be taken- Pres. Granger

Latest update May 9th, 2019 12:59 AM
President David Granger yesterday made it clear that the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) is not going anywhere soon.
Rather, if there is impropriety found, there will be actions.
Speaking with reporters at the Ministry of the Presidency, yesterday, shortly after swearing in two new members of the Public Utilities Commission, the president insisted that SOCU is not a free agent.
The unit was established under the previous administration and began to focus especially on financial and money laundering crimes from 2015 when the Coalition Government came to office.
However, with the arrests and charges of the number of Opposition’s officials for a number of alleged crimes, the unit has been coming under criticisms for the cases which dragged on waiting for advice and even during the investigations.
With a handful of staffers and little resources, the unit has been handling scores of cases, including the controversial National Industrials and Commercials Investments Limited, the Central Housing and Planning Authority and the Guyana Rice Development Board.
Several of the cases are in jeopardy, now.
There was a recent audit which suggested that internal financial procedures were not followed with petty cash.
Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, recently hinted that there could be a shakeup at the unit.
However, with the resignation of lead investigator, Sheronie James, and sacking of British advisor, Dr. Sam Sittlington, the unit has been shaken to its core.
The government’s committal to fight corruption, using SOCU, has been dented.
According to Granger yesterday, SOCU is an integral part…an organic part of the Guyana Police Force,
He noted that SOCU’s head, Assistant Commissioner, Sydney James, is a police officer.
“…And the Police Commissioner and the Minister of Public Security presumably will take the necessary actions to ensure the unit continues to enjoy the confidence of the public.
“I have taken note and I agree with the Minister of Public Security that if there is any impropriety or misconduct- it is an organic part of the police force; it is not a free agent, it is not a loose cannon… and we will ensure that the public confidence in SOCU remains.”
May 09, 2019The inclement weather continues to hamper the ongoing Hand-in-Hand Inter County U19 three-day tournament, thereby robbing the cricketers of a decent chance to stake a claim for selection on the...
May 09, 2019
May 09, 2019
May 09, 2019
May 09, 2019
May 09, 2019
I have instructed my lawyer to sue Ralph Ramkarran for $50 million if he does not apologize on the front page of this newspaper... more
Nurses have been assured that they will receive an increase in salaries before the end of the year… not before the end... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders It’s no secret that the countries of the Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM) are divided... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]