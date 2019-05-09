Show people de new airport plan

Anybody who building a house must have a plan. This plan gun show de contractor wheh to put de bedrooms, bathrooms, de windows, de dining room and things like that.

If is a big project, de plan got to show how solid is de foundation. If de contractor got to drive piles de plan got to show de length of piles, depending on de height of the project.

De plan would have how many rooms and things like that. It got to be a site plan showing de floor and things like that; then you got a plan of de side—that is de elevation plan. Dem boys believe that when de contractor decide to refurbish de airport, dem was doing guess wuk. Dem didn’t have a plan.

De original plan talk bout eight air bridges, fancy skylight, car park, cargo area and things like that. De coalition government change up de whole plan. It cut down de number of air bridges and things like that. But de wuk had problems because dem boys certain if that was de case, a lady wouldn’t fall down when she try to walk into de toilet.

De floor had a sudden drop like if dem put in de toilet as an afterthought.

Now dem boys hear dem put out a tender fuh a parking lot. De place got a parking lot suh dem boys want to know wheh dem putting this odda one.

Dem talk bout building a cargo area. De old plan had cargo area and it had odda things. Now Soulja Bai got to hear how somebody got to design and supervise de cargo bond and de car park.

People want to know if de whole airport is a case of patchwork. It look like if somebody build a piece and stop. Then dem build anodda piece to add on to de first piece. That is why dem boys want to see de plan.

Talk half and show a plan if you got one.