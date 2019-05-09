Latest update May 9th, 2019 12:59 AM

Rain prevents further play with Essequibo placed on 38-1

The inclement weather continues to hamper the ongoing Hand-in-Hand Inter County U19 three-day tournament, thereby robbing the cricketers of

A section of the Everest Cricket Club following the rain.

a decent chance to stake a claim for selection on the National U17 and U19 teams.
Yesterday, only 65 minutes of play was possible at the Everest Cricket Club, on day one of the third and final round game between Essequibo and the Select U17 team.
Essequibo were asked to bat when play commenced 30 minutes later than the scheduled 10:00hrs. Opener Kevin Christian got off the mark with a boundary off Avinash Rampersaud, but was caught in the same over as Essequibo lost their first wicket with the score on four. Orlando Jailall and Amir Singh shared in a second wicket stand of 26 before rain intervened at 11:35 hrs, with Jailall on 13 and Singh on six, forcing an early lunch. Following another shower after the lunch interval, play was subsequently called off after the tea break.
Play is set to continue at 09:30hrs today.

