Queens Street renamed after slain Guyanese

South Ozone Park, New York: On Sunday, hundreds of residents, community leaders, and elected officials joined the family of late Correction Officer Jonathan Narain for the unveiling of 111 Street and Liberty Avenue in Richmond Hill.

The street was co-named “Correction Officer Jonathan Narain Way” on Indian Arrival Day.

On September 14, last, CO Narain was fatally shot in Richmond Hill, New York. He was 27.

Narain had been with the New York City Department of Correction for almost three years and worked at Rikers Island. He left behind a heartbroken family, a community touched by this senseless gun violence, and residents who are inspired by his life.

“There was an outpouring of grief and love that we had to respond to with urgency. The community was shocked by this tragedy; another young man was killed by gun violence.

“With the family’s support, we mobilized by collecting hundreds of signatures and in record time the New York City Council voted unanimously to approve the street in Jonathan’s memory. It is where he grew up,” said Richard David, District Leader in New York State Assembly District 31.

The City Council voted to approve the resolution on December 20, 2018 just four months after the tragedy.

“It is an honour to support this fami ly who has given their life to public service and pay tribute to a fallen hero. It is also one of the only streets in New York named after a Guyanese-American, and perhaps the only one named after an Indo-Caribbean person.

“It’s long overdue that this community’s sacrifices are properly recognized. I was happy to sponsor this resolution at the City Council” said Adrienne Adams, New York City Council Member District 28.

CO Narain was born at the former St. John’s Hospital in Queens and raised in Richmond Hill on 111 Street. He graduated from Richmond Hill High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

He comes from a proud family of public servants. His mother is a retired teacher with the Department of Education; his father works for New York Transit, his eldest brother has worked with the New York City Fire Department for 15 years, and his youngest brother works as an Emergency Medical Technician.

“Jonathan was a vigilant servant to the City of New York. His hardwork and dedication were unmatched. On September 14, on his way to the job he loved, he was involved in an altercation and was gunned down in cold blood.

“We at the NYCD Desi Society honor his memory by co-naming this street, where he lived his incredible life. We want people to know his name and remember him forever” said NYCD Desi Society Vice President CO Raishamraj Persaud.

Also present at the street co-naming were Borough President Melinda Katz, City Council Member Donovan Richards, Commissioner of the New York City Correction Department Cynthia Brann, and New York State Assembly Member David Weprin. Community leaders present included Dr. Dhanpaul Narine, Romeo Hitlall, Ashook Ramsaran, Mohamed Amin, Jeany Persaud and Mohamed Hack.

“They say no one is perfect, but my brother was near perfect. This kid did everything right. My family and I are deeply proud of him and our community for standing by our side during this time of mourning” said Jason Narain, bother of Jonathan Narain.