Latest update May 9th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Pure Racing secures Sprite sponsorship

May 09, 2019 Sports 0

Pure Racing’s Justin Ten-Pow collects the Sprite sponsorship from Banks DIH’s Jennifer Khan.

Local Karting team Pure Racing has secured sponsorship from Banks DIH under its Sprite Brand.
The company yesterday handed over sponsorship to several members of the karting team ahead of the 2019 season opener set for GT Motorsports this weekend.
Speaking to the media today, Non Alcoholic Brand manager Jennifer Khan contended that the company is looking to move in a new direction.
“It’s an area where it’s new for us so this is just testing the water and see what happens. It falls under the coca-cola umbrella and this is our first venture into this. We hope it bears fruit.”
Representing Pure Racing, Annalisa Phang contended that the team is more than happy to have secured this sponsorship.
“Pure racing is delighted to have Banks DIH and Sprite onboard finally. We’ve been working very hard to get them on board with us and we will certainly make you proud.”
“That is what pure racing is about. It’s about loving the sport, loving the machines and the need for speed.”
The team includes Ben Phang in the Baby Cup, Justin Ten-Pow in the Sunburst 60cc Kids cup, Jeremy Ten-Pow and Paige Mendonca in the 125cc X30 Juniors and Jhon Phang in the 125cc X30 Seniors.
This weekend’s GT Motorsports Georgetown Grand Prix is billed for Saturday and is expected to include drivers from Trinidad and Tobago as well as Jamaica.
Trinidad’s Kristian Boodoosingh and Zachary Boodram are expected in the 125cc X30 senior class, along with Jamaica’s Collin Daley. Daley’s countryman Tommi Gore is expected in the 125cc X30 junior class.

More in this category

Sports

Rain prevents further play with Essequibo placed on 38-1

Rain prevents further play with Essequibo placed on 38-1

May 09, 2019

The inclement weather continues to hamper the ongoing Hand-in-Hand Inter County U19 three-day tournament, thereby robbing the cricketers of a decent chance to stake a claim for selection on the...
Read More
Pure Racing secures Sprite sponsorship

Pure Racing secures Sprite sponsorship

May 09, 2019

Police Force Swim Team participates in Dolphin Speed Swim Meet

Police Force Swim Team participates in Dolphin...

May 09, 2019

BCB/GNNL/RHTYSC 100 Balls TournamentNo. 72 All Stars defeat Dukestown Warriors to lift TitleRamdass and Gobin outstanding

BCB/GNNL/RHTYSC 100 Balls TournamentNo. 72 All...

May 09, 2019

Nationwide softball cricket tournament bowls off on May 18

Nationwide softball cricket tournament bowls off...

May 09, 2019

Keen battles expected tomorrow in Linden Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ competition

Keen battles expected tomorrow in Linden Guinness...

May 09, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]