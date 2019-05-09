Pure Racing secures Sprite sponsorship

Local Karting team Pure Racing has secured sponsorship from Banks DIH under its Sprite Brand.

The company yesterday handed over sponsorship to several members of the karting team ahead of the 2019 season opener set for GT Motorsports this weekend.

Speaking to the media today, Non Alcoholic Brand manager Jennifer Khan contended that the company is looking to move in a new direction.

“It’s an area where it’s new for us so this is just testing the water and see what happens. It falls under the coca-cola umbrella and this is our first venture into this. We hope it bears fruit.”

Representing Pure Racing, Annalisa Phang contended that the team is more than happy to have secured this sponsorship.

“Pure racing is delighted to have Banks DIH and Sprite onboard finally. We’ve been working very hard to get them on board with us and we will certainly make you proud.”

“That is what pure racing is about. It’s about loving the sport, loving the machines and the need for speed.”

The team includes Ben Phang in the Baby Cup, Justin Ten-Pow in the Sunburst 60cc Kids cup, Jeremy Ten-Pow and Paige Mendonca in the 125cc X30 Juniors and Jhon Phang in the 125cc X30 Seniors.

This weekend’s GT Motorsports Georgetown Grand Prix is billed for Saturday and is expected to include drivers from Trinidad and Tobago as well as Jamaica.

Trinidad’s Kristian Boodoosingh and Zachary Boodram are expected in the 125cc X30 senior class, along with Jamaica’s Collin Daley. Daley’s countryman Tommi Gore is expected in the 125cc X30 junior class.