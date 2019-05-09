President Granger to decide soon on Greenidge

President David Granger has confirmed that former Foreign Affairs Minister, Carl Greenidge, will remain at the ministry, ove

rlooking a number of critical areas, including the court case involving the Venezuela border.

Greenidge, a former Vice President, was one of four ministers who resigned a few weeks ago following a court ruling which bars parliamentarians and ministers with dual citizenship from holding office.

The other ministers were Minister of State, Joseph Harmon; Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin; and Minister of Public Service, Dr. Rupert Roopnaraine

The exit of the ministers, who had decades of experience between them, had dented the Coalition Government, which recently announced that Harmon has been appointed as Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency, a responsibility he exercised as the Minister of State.

There has been no word yet on Roopnaraine and Gaskin.

According to Granger, at the Ministry of the Presidency yesterday, he has had several meetings with Greenidge.

“…And he will remain in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. I have had meetings, of course, with the new minister, Dr. Karen Cummings. I have to meet them again to decide or to let them know what the decision is.”

According to the president, Greenidge can contribute to the continuity of work in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

One area that Granger is keen on is the ongoing territorial controversy with the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela,

That neighbouring country has been rattling its sabres at Guyana, with this c ountry ended mediation talks and filing a court case with the International Court of Justice, in The Hague, The Netherlands.

“And there are certain aspects of the international economic relations of Guyana and other countries that I will ask him to accept responsibilities for,” the president also disclosed.

“There are not two ministries…one ministry and Dr. Cummings is the minister, and everything else that falls under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will fall under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”

According to Granger, Dr. Cummings is a member of the Cabinet whose responsibilities will include going to the National Assembly and defending her ministry.