Police Force Swim Team participates in Dolphin Speed Swim Meet

May 9th, 2019
The Police Force Swimming Team participated in the Dolphin Speed Swim Club Meet on Saturday 27th April last at the National Aquatic Centre at
Lilliendaal ECD, which saw competitors from six other clubs taking part.
The Police contingent, headed by swimming coach, Rural Constable Christopher Mc Adam, performed outstandingly.
Results are as follows:
21719 Sergeant Linden Barkoye – 50m Breaststroke 1st
50m Freestyle 2nd
21438 Woman Corporal Eva Harry -50m Breaststroke 2nd
50m Freestyle 3rd
50m Butterfly 2nd
24095 Woman Lance Corporal Benard -50m Backstroke 2n
50m Freestyle 2nd
22829 Constable Akeem Alfred -50m Freestyle 3rd
50m Backstroke 2nd
25235 Constable Truemaine Cole -50m Freestyle 1st
50m Butterfly 1st
50m Backstroke 1st
15314 Special Constable Joel Murray – 50m Butterfly 2nd
50m Backstroke 3rd
Rural Corporal Nikita Fiedtkou – 50m Backstroke 1st
50m Breaststroke 1st
50m Freestyle 1st
50m Butterfly 1st
The team wishes to thank the Force Administration for putting the necessary system in place for the competition and looks forward to participate in other invitational events of such nature in the future.
