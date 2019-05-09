Police Force Swim Team participates in Dolphin Speed Swim Meet

The Police Force Swimming Team participated in the Dolphin Speed Swim Club Meet on Saturday 27th April last at the National Aquatic Centre at

Lilliendaal ECD, which saw competitors from six other clubs taking part.

The Police contingent, headed by swimming coach, Rural Constable Christopher Mc Adam, performed outstandingly.

Results are as follows:

21719 Sergeant Linden Barkoye – 50m Breaststroke 1st

50m Freestyle 2nd

21438 Woman Corporal Eva Harry -50m Breaststroke 2nd

50m Freestyle 3rd

50m Butterfly 2nd

24095 Woman Lance Corporal Benard -50m Backstroke 2n

50m Freestyle 2nd

22829 Constable Akeem Alfred -50m Freestyle 3rd

50m Backstroke 2nd

25235 Constable Truemaine Cole -50m Freestyle 1st

50m Butterfly 1st

50m Backstroke 1st

15314 Special Constable Joel Murray – 50m Butterfly 2nd

50m Backstroke 3rd

Rural Corporal Nikita Fiedtkou – 50m Backstroke 1st

50m Breaststroke 1st

50m Freestyle 1st

50m Butterfly 1st

The team wishes to thank the Force Administration for putting the necessary system in place for the competition and looks forward to participate in other invitational events of such nature in the future.