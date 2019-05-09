Guyanese man killed by Manhattan-bound train

Latest update May 9th, 2019 12:59 AM
A Guyanese man, Shafraz Kassim, called Shazam, died on Tuesday after being struck by a Manhattan-bound A train at 104St -Oxford station in
Richmond Hill, Queens, New York.
According to a Facebook post by Leon Suseran, a Guyanese, Kassim was heading to work.
The incident occurred approximately 11pm.
According to the New York Police Department, the man had jumped in front of the train.
However, other reports said he slipped and fell on the elevated tracks.
Investigations are continuing.
The victim hails from Whim Village but lived in Richmond Hill.
This is the fifth person to be fatally struck by a NYC subway train in the past nine days.
