Four years later…National Oil Spill Contingency Plan still stuck in draft stage

After expending some four years pouring efforts into ensuring Guyana has a National Oil Spill Contingency Plan in place, the authorities of the day are

saying that the document is still not ready.

In providing an update on the matter, Energy Department Head, Dr. Mark Bynoe, said that the plan still needs a lot of technical work.

At his most recent press conference, Dr. Bynoe noted that the Civil Defense Commission (CDC) is responsible for the completion of the document. However, the Energy Department is doing its part to provide as much assistance as it can.

The official said, “We have been partnering with them on technical assistance and pointing them to where they can get more assistance too. We advanced work in that regard but we continue to require further assistance. In fact, we had a workshop not so long ago that aimed at enhancing the risk management framework under which that plan would be couched.”

Further, Dr. Bynoe said that the US Embassy has been engaged to see what support could be had through US department, its Coast Guards and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) which has years of experience in this field.

As the nation awaits the completion of the document, oil companies are shaping up to accelerate their drilling activities this year.

According to a report that was produced by Financial Analyst, Jenny Xenos, of Canaccord Genuity Corporation which is based in Canada, offshore Guyana is expected to see about 14 wells being drilled.

In an Industry Update report, the author stated that up to nine wells will be drilled on the prolific Stabroek block, two of which are currently being drilled. The Stabroek Block is operated by ExxonMobil’s subsidiary, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL), Hess and CNOOC.

Furthermore, two wells are slated for drilling on the Orinduik Block which is under the licensed control of Tullow Oil, Total and Eco Atlantic. One well is planned for the Kanuku Block by Repsol and Tullow Oil.

The Corentyne Block also has one well planned for drilling by its operators, CGX and Frontera Energy. The Canje Block will also see one well being drilled by ExxonMobil, Total JHI and Mid-Atlantic.

IDB URGES

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) is of the firm view that Guyana should have a national oil spill contingency plan in place before oil production commences in 2020.

In its special report, the IDB noted that Guyana’s CARICOM sister, Trinidad and Tobago, which has been in the petroleum industry for more than a century, has taken the wise move to safeguard its sector with a national oil spill plan.

That plan was updated and passed by TT’s Cabinet in January 2013. The IDB said that with TT’s new plan, “Deep-water drilling operators will now be required to demonstrate accessibility to a containment lap system to arrest a subsea blow out event.”

The IDB believes that Guyana can take a page from Trinidad’s book and get its own plan in place soon.