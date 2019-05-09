`Food for the Poor receives int’l award

Latest update May 9th, 2019 12:59 AM
THE United Bridge Builders Mission Inc. (UBBM) recently presented Chief Executive Officer of Food For The Poor (Guyana), K
ent Vincent, with the “International Humanitarian Service” award.
The ceremony was hosted by British High Commissioner Mr. and Mrs. Greg Quinn at their official residence. The award was presented by the founder and CEO of the UBBM, Bonita Montague.
The body is a local non-profit organization founded in the US some 26 years ago. It is located at Campbellville, Georgetown Guyana.
According to Food For The Poor, the organization seeks to provide support to persons affected by HIV/AIDS, empower women and youths, and advocate against domestic violence.
Awards are usually bestowed on individuals for outstanding service to the community.
Mr. Vincent thanked UBBM for the award and said that to recognize the organization is also a recognition of those who donate to FFP to donate to the poor.
He also commended them on the work they are doing to assist the needy in Guyana; going beyond helping people in material ways.
