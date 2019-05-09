Detainees released from police custody in Pensioner’s murder/robbery.–pensioner was threatened over land dispute

While the police in Berbice continue to investigate several theories in connection with the death of re-migrant Godfrey Branche, 73, of Lot 22

A Springlands Public Road, Upper Corentyne, Berbice, the three persons that were detained for questioning has since been released.

A senior police rank in Berbice told this publication that although the men have been released the investigation is still “very much active”.

Kaieteur News had previously reported that Branche had an ongoing land dispute with a neighbour. Investigators are said to be in receipt of that report and are investigating.

Reports from several sources have revealed that Branche visited a senior regional official’s office on the Corentyne and vented his problems in relation to the ongoing land dispute.

He told the official that he was threatened on several occasions over the issue and was advised to file a report at the station. This took place in 2017. Branche made several other visits to the official’s office in 2018. He also reportedly visited the office of the president.

It was also disclosed that Branche had requested from his attorney, a lawyer’s letter to be served to someone who was trespassing on his land.

It is unclear whether the person who trespassed on the land was the said individual who reportedly threatened him.

Branche’s body was found by a female family friend who often checked on him since he lived alone. He was face up with several stab wounds about the body. He was clad in pants with a rain boots on, with both feet tied with a purple cloth.

There were two stab wounds on his abdomen, one to the left region of his heart, one to the right chest and another to the left region at the back of his head.

The pensioner who is also a former employee of the National Insurance Scheme had his home wired with security cameras but that was tampered with by whoever barged into his home. They reportedly removed a DVR with CCTV footage, a quantity of cash was also stolen, police said. Branche’s home was also ransacked.

The female caretaker identified as a detective’s wife, had told investigators that she left the pensioner alive at home around 9.15 pm on Thursday and when she returned the following day around 09:15 am the man was found dead inside of his house.

His door was left ajar but the gate to enter the yard was padlocked. The caretaker told investigators that she jumped the fence to enter.

Police are investigating.