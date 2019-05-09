Police ranks charged for demanding money from Venezuelans – one rank also charged with rape

By Trishan Craig

Three police ranks were yesterday hauled before a city magistrate for allegedly acquiring a quantity of raw gold by use of menace from three Venezuelan women.

Corporal Ceon Jones, Constable Corwyn Mingo and Corporal Tevin Estrado, allegedly demanded money from three Venezuelan women during a stop and search exercise which they carried out some time last year.

It was alleged that between May 1, 2018 and May 31, 2018 at Makari Top, Essequibo, the ranks, with intent to steal, demanded with menace from Benny Vanessa Benita Rivero, Yanetzy Andreina Lozada Roj and Yurianny Del Valle Ramierz; raw gold valued at $157,500.

All of the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to them by the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Mingo was also charged with raping a Venezuelan national. However, he was not allowed to plead to that offence.

The three accused smiled all through the hearing.

It is alleged that during the month of June, 2018, police ranks from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters were carrying out investigations on an allegation.

During the investigation three ranks from the Issano police station were identified as persons who demanded money from the three victims during a stop and search operation at Makari Top, Essequibo.

The women allegedly handed over a quantity of raw gold.

Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield had no objection to bail for the defendants.

None of the three police ranks were handcuffed, as is the case with other individuals when they are being sent down the prisoners’ chute. They were also not placed in the prisoners holding cell at the courts, but were allowed to stay in a room where prisoners are searched before being taken to the holding cell.

The three men were released on $30, 000 bail each for the menace charge while Mingo was granted $150,000 bail on the rape charge.

The matter was adjourned until May 16, at the Bartica Magistrates’ Courts.