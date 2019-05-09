Cop steals colleague’s phone, sells it – court hears

A police constable attached to the Sports Secretariat as an athlete, was yesterday made to answer a charge of simple larceny. He allegedly sto

le a colleague’s cell phone during a football practice session and sold it.

Constable Ornesto Thomas, 27, was arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan where he denied the charge which was read to him.

The charge alleged that on March 5, 2019 at the Police Sports Club Ground, the defendant stole a S5 cell phone valued at $60,000 and a phone SIM property of Carl Singh, who is a police sergeant.

The charge stated that, on the day in question, Singh was at the location carrying out a football practice session. Upon completion of the practice session the victim made checks for his phone which he had in his possession and found it to be missing.

A police report was made and an investigation was launched which lead to the arrest of the suspect. According to police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield, the defendant admitted to finding the phone and discarding the SIM card.

Also, Thomas allegedly admitted to selling the phone to an unknown individual. Furthermore, legal advice was sought which resulted in the charge against the defendant being instituted.

After listening to the information presented to the court, Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan released the police constable on self bail. The matter was adjourned until May 14, 2019.