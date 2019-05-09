Black Bush Polder man on trial for truck driver 2014 murder

Navendra Basdeo, called ‘Phone’, 24, of 14 Johanna North Black Bush Polder, is on trial in the Berbice High before Justice Jo Ann Barlow and a mix

ed Jury on a charge of murder.

Basdeo is on trial for the gruesome murder of Karan Sukhdeo, called “Vishal”, 30, a truck driver and father of one, of 101 Johanna North Black Bush Polder.

Sukdeo was reportedly killed on Saturday August 23, 2014 following an altercation with a group of men at a wedding house.

The incident allegedly occurred around 23:45 hrs at Johanna North, Black Bush Polder.

Attorney at law Mursalene Bacchus is appearing for the accused. Attorney at law Mandel Moore is prosecuting the state’s case.

The prosecution is expected to call a number of witnesses including relatives of both the accused and decease and police investigators.

A post mortem examination conducted by Dr. Vivekanand Brijmohan at the New Amsterdam Hospital showed that he died from multiple injuries. He received stab wounds in the region of the heart and about the body.

The matter is continuing.