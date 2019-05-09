Latest update May 9th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Black Bush Polder man on trial for truck driver 2014 murder

May 09, 2019 News 0

Navendra Basdeo, called ‘Phone’, 24, of 14 Johanna North Black Bush Polder, is on trial in the Berbice High before Justice Jo Ann Barlow and a mix

Karan Sukhdeo

ed Jury on a charge of murder.
Basdeo is on trial for the gruesome murder of Karan Sukhdeo, called “Vishal”, 30, a truck driver and father of one, of 101 Johanna North Black Bush Polder.

Navendra Basdeo called ‘Phone’

Sukdeo was reportedly killed on Saturday August 23, 2014 following an altercation with a group of men at a wedding house.
The incident allegedly occurred around 23:45 hrs at Johanna North, Black Bush Polder.
Attorney at law Mursalene Bacchus is appearing for the accused. Attorney at law Mandel Moore is prosecuting the state’s case.
The prosecution is expected to call a number of witnesses including relatives of both the accused and decease and police investigators.
A post mortem examination conducted by Dr. Vivekanand Brijmohan at the New Amsterdam Hospital showed that he died from multiple injuries. He received stab wounds in the region of the heart and about the body.
The matter is continuing.

More in this category

Sports

Rain prevents further play with Essequibo placed on 38-1

Rain prevents further play with Essequibo placed on 38-1

May 09, 2019

The inclement weather continues to hamper the ongoing Hand-in-Hand Inter County U19 three-day tournament, thereby robbing the cricketers of a decent chance to stake a claim for selection on the...
Read More
Pure Racing secures Sprite sponsorship

Pure Racing secures Sprite sponsorship

May 09, 2019

Police Force Swim Team participates in Dolphin Speed Swim Meet

Police Force Swim Team participates in Dolphin...

May 09, 2019

BCB/GNNL/RHTYSC 100 Balls TournamentNo. 72 All Stars defeat Dukestown Warriors to lift TitleRamdass and Gobin outstanding

BCB/GNNL/RHTYSC 100 Balls TournamentNo. 72 All...

May 09, 2019

Nationwide softball cricket tournament bowls off on May 18

Nationwide softball cricket tournament bowls off...

May 09, 2019

Keen battles expected tomorrow in Linden Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ competition

Keen battles expected tomorrow in Linden Guinness...

May 09, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]