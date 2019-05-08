Two more held for Albouystown businesswoman’s murder- sleuths check puzzling aspects of robbery

Two new suspects were yesterday subjected to intense questioning as detectives seek the killers of Albouystown businesswoman Nalinie Persaud, and the true motive for her murder.

The suspects are reportedly from the East Coast of Demerara and West Bank of Demerara. Police were reluctant to say why the men were taken into custody and what information they might have provided. However, an official revealed that a James Street, Albouystown resident who was originally deemed to be a suspect has been released.

Police have put together a team, including ranks from the Major Crimes Unit, who appear to be looking at a number of motives and suspects.

BAFFLED

Of interest to the investigators is the fact that none of the woman’s close neighbours reportedly heard her screams.

Persaud’s reputed husband, Mahendra Rampersaud, has said that the intruders held his spouse down on the bed, because she was screaming continuously. He suggested that neighbours, including the woman’s stepson, might not have heard her screams because it was raining at the time.

Investigators also seem to suspect that an individual who was familiar with the victim’s premises may have assisted the killers. The door to the upper flat where the couple lived is only bolted from the outside.

Persaud, 56, who operated Nalo’s Variety Shop at Lot 161 James Street, Albouystown, was found dead in her bed at around last Thursday.

A rope tied around her neck and a post mortem revealed she had suffered compound injuries to the neck and blunt trauma to the head. Her spouse was found strapped with duct-tape and lying on the floor.

Rampersaud has said that he awoke after someone touched him. He then saw four masked men in their bedroom. He said two of the intruders had guns.

He alleged that the men ‘lassoed’ him around the neck with a length of nylon rope.

While two of the bandits held his reputed wife down on the bed, two others took him into the shop. He said they kicked and gun-butted him and strapped his eyes, mouth and limbs with duct-tape. They reportedly then escaped with cash and jewellery.