Thousands of pensioners flock NIS for increases

Thousands of pensioners yesterday flocked the Brickdam compound of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) to receive an increase that was

announced by Government last year for the 2019 national budget.

According to NIS’ General Manager, Holly Greaves, the crowd had been coming the entire day.

In fact, at around 12:00hrs, some 5,000 pensioners had visited the office to collect their pension books.

“…apart from it being pension day, we are paying out the arrears…the pension is tied to the minimum wage, which automatically raises it to 50% of the minimum wage, so actually we’re paying out that increase today. But so far, we have been doing well. The office was opened at six this morning serving persons. We have extra cashiers onboard, so we were prepared for the crowd that came in this morning.”

NIS has about 30,000 pensioners.

A tent was set up, with coffee and tea, snacks and crackers available for the pensioners, Greaves disclosed.

Questioned about how NIS was performing in collecting revenues and now having to pay an increase in pensions, the GM was upbeat.

“Well we are managing it and paying attention to our collection, as well as we are paying the benefits that are required by law. But we are managing the situation.”

In recent years, the social insurance programme has been raising alarm bells with declining revenues amid non-compliance.

The minimum pension was increased from $30,000 to $32,100, a welcome raise for pensioners. Greaves disclosed that this year, the entity is celebrating 50 years.

“…and part of our objective this year is to satisfy our customers. So we’re making sure this year to tighten up the value of customer service. So we have been trying to reach out. We have been the government in their outreach programs, and well as we have our own outreach programmes that we are doing.”

Recently, NIS has been stepping up its efforts to have non-compliant employers pay up workers’ dues.

The name-and-shame publications appear to have had a positive impact.

“It has been a positive effect for the NIS because a lot of them are actually coming up to pay on time now for their employees and actually we have a lot of complaints from persons on a daily basis. They have been contributing to the scheme and there’s no record, so we have started to use this. The board has made the decision to use this initiative to make sure that employers comply, and it has been working out in our favour.”

According to Operations Manager Yvonne Williams, there has been an increase of the number of employers complying.

The campaign to reign in those non-compliant companies is now underway.

It does not only involve security companies but others as well.

“I mean, many people don’t like it, but I believe that the NIS has to try to see how we can best assist the insured persons,” Greaves said.

NIS prefers to work with employers but it has been taking companies and others to court.

“Firstly, we ask you to bring in your documents, submit your documents. We would send you notice, advising you on the procedure, if not heeded, then the next step we take is court,” Williams said.

Many of the employers and self-employed have been settling.