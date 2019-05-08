People living free in Govt house

When a man rent his house to people and dem give him trouble, he can’t throw dem pon de road. He got to go to court.

Now de government in de same boat. People living in Government houses and dem ain’t paying a cent. De government want dem out. De way how dem trying to put out de people got dem boys laughing till now.

De same government wha does jail people or at least mek people get charge now begging fuh help fuh get people out de houses. Dem send notice, dem ask de Ministry of Finance fuh help. Dem boys want to know why dem ain’t use de police to put out de people. Dem does use police to break up strike.

De people who living in dem Government house move in when Jagdeo party win de elections. Some of de original people was Government officers and dem dead. Is dem children or some family who got nutten to do wid Government living in dem house.

Some private people don’t rely on de court. Dem does do dem own thing. Some people does hire men to remove de step. Some people does tek off de roof. But dem got odda people who does paint de house black.

Dem even got people who does do more cruel things. Dem does set de house pon fire. De government can’t do dem things but fuh certain dem could go to court because dem can prove de people who live in de house don’t have no contract.

Dem got nuff bailiff who would glad fuh de small piece to put out dem people. Fuh sure, if Jagdeo did want dem out, he had people who would go straight and put dem out. He had people who beat people who put up party banner. One of dem threaten people wid gun and dem boys sure de people who live in dem house frighten gun.

It got to be dat people right about Soulja Bai. Dem believe he soft. And he proving dem right.

Talk half and watch how people living free.