National Sports Policy nears finish line─ inputs gained through govt outreaches

DPI, Guyana, – Sportsmen and women have been using the government’s countrywide outreaches to become familiar with and add their suggestions to the development of the National Sports Policy, currently in its draft stage.

Assistant Director of Sport, Melissa Dow-Richardson made this disclosure during the recent ‘Government comes to you’ outreach in Region 10.

Dow-Richardson said that the response at the various outreaches has been exceptional. She noted that people have been asking questions and seeking guidance as it relates to the policy. With that, Dow-Richardson said that the National Sports Commission used the outreaches to circulate the sensitisation brochure which has all the information about the sports policy.

“It says that there is a lot of interest. There is an expectation that we address this matter and people are very receptive about the information because there are concerns in sports that have been going on for some time, and now that the executives and memberships know about the laws and guidance that are available, the incentives that are possible, they are very receptive and even athletes are happy for it because they have the guidance that they need,” she underscored.

Persons interested in adding their contributions can visit the website (www.nationalsportpolicyguyana) where the document is available for scrutiny. Several federations such as basketball, football and table tennis have already made their suggestions, according to Dow-Richardson.

As it relates to the construction of the synthetic tracks underway in Regions 6 and 10, people seem eager to have both completed. The Assistant Director of Sport explained that “the Linden community has been very much a part of this particular project. They are very tied in, and all of the people who are employed are from the Linden community, so we have not had any inquiries thus far, but there is an expectation that we will be able to complete the project as soon as possible.”

The tracks are being constructed at the cost of $320M. B.K International was awarded $141M for works in New Amsterdam, Burnham Park in Region 6, while $179M was awarded to Builders Hardware and Supplies for similar works at the Bayroc Community Centre Ground, Wismar.