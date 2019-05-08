Guyanese trio dominate Third BPSA Strong Fit Barbados Sinclair wins Strong Fit, Petterson – Griffith takes Power lifting, Junica Pluck 2nd in Power lifting

By Franklin Wilson

Guyana has continued to exhibit its power lifting prowess in the Caribbean by making a huge impression at the just concluded Third StrongFit Barbados competition in the Land of the Flying Fish on Saturday and Sunday last.

Reigning Guyana Strongman, Julio Sinclair was triumphant in the StrongFit competition and will reign as the best for the next year i

n the land of the ‘Flying Fish’. Carlos ‘The Accomplisher’ Petterson-Griffith powered his way to the gold medal in the Powerlifting competition stamping his authority.

Both Guyanese males ended with bronze medals as well, Sinclair copped his in the Powerlifting competition, while Petterson-Griffith claimed his in the StrongFit showdown.

And even while both Petterson-Griffith and Sinclair ensured that the Golden Arrowhead was kept aloft in both competitions, the story of the weekend was that the lone Guyanese female on the team, Junica Pluck who competed with flair and determination and in the process became the first from the Land of Many Waters to compete in a StrongFit competition.

Pluck took the bronze medal in this category whilst powering her way to the silver medal in the Powerlifting showdown. In total Guyana racked in six medals (2 gold 1 silver 3 bronze).

The Strongfit Female event consisted of the tire flip, sled pull, yoke carry, farmers carry, kettle bell throw, sand bag carry, while the Powerlifting comprised the three traditional lifts – deadlifts, bench press and squat.

Pluck informed that it was the open category which meant that she had to compete with women outside her weight class of 63kg making her achievement even more commendable.

The Space Gym athlete commented on her achievement: “It was a great experience for as it was my first time being the first female to ever enter a strong woman competition overseas which I consider an accomplishment. I believe that every once in a while you need to put your body and your mind to the test, don’t be afraid to fail. So in the future I would like to enter more strong women competitions which will enhance my strength level for my powerlifting meets.”

Sinclair in an invited comment said that he was very pleased with his performance: “I trained very hard for this, we received details on what the various challenges would have been so that helped us along the way. Obviously competing in another country would be difficult but we were able to band together as one and feed off of each other. I would now be setting my sights on competing in Suriname but that would be up to me garnering the necessary sponsorship to attend and represent Guyana.”

Petterson-Griffith also commented on his performance: “Firstly I would like to thank my sponsors, Fitness Express and Space Gym for believing in us. It was a great event, I was able to set a main focus on what my Coach ‘Big’ John Edwards told me and execute what was planned. This event was mainly a warm up for the World Classic’s Powerlifting Championship which not only gives me a mindset but it helps me to set a deeper focus on what’s ahead at World’s. I believe the more exposure we athletes get the better for us not only in training but we’re able to see where we are at and what’s missing.

I would like to also congratulate my teammates, Miss Junica Pluck on setting her mind and able to challenge herself in a higher level. I salute the champ, Sinclair and would like say thanks for the push and most of all, the great sportsmanship shown, salute to you too bro.”

The competition was held under the auspices of the Barbados Powerlifting and Strength Association (BP&SA) in conjunction with Valley Fitness Gym.