Guyana hosts regional road modernisation confab

May 08, 2019

The International Road Federation is hosting its 8th Regional Congress in Guyana at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre. The three-day convention starts today and will see Ministers of Infrastructure and Transport from across the region, representatives of regional banks, and other stakeholders such as ExxonMobil and the University of the West Indies., participating in the discussions.

On today’s schedule are topics such as road asset management solutions, diagnosing road safety risks, and the importance of maintaining updated and current standards.
The following two days will include discussions on road safety audits, green pavements, innovative road procurements and financing solutions for the region, and infrastructure in oil and gas economies.
The IRF Chairman, Abdullah Al-Mogbel, said that the project is meant to “present innovations across a range of industry challenges, from resilient road designs to public partnership models”.
IRF is centered in Washington, DC. It serves a network of public and private sector members in over 70 countries through the provision of advocacy services, education programs and other resources.
Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, said that the government “fully intends to leverage the policy and technical expertise gathered to strengthen the institutional capacities of Guyana’s public agencies and better manage our ever-expanding project portfolio”.

 

