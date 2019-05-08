GFF/RFA Champions League Quarter FinalsTabatinga defeat Titans (male); Strikers trounce Titans (female)

Latest update May 8th, 2019 12:59 AM
As the battle for semi finals places in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) /Rupununi Football Association (RFA)/male and female Champions
League continues with quarter final play, the latest winn
ers are Tabatinga males which blanked Titans 6-1, while the female encounter saw Strikers FC defeating Titans 3-0.For Tabatinga, Stephen Mc Donald led with a hat-trick, netting in the 62nd, 63rd and 91st minutes. Travis Franklin scored in the 12th minute, while Jonathan Lima netted in the 31st and Nick Adams in the 59th minute.
Quarter final play will continue on Saturday at the Kanuku Harpies Football Club ground. Flash FC will throw down the gauntlet to Kunuku Harpies in the female clash from 13:00hrs followed by a male encounter between the home team and Jaguars FC.
On Sunday at the Wadapna ground, Paiwomak females would play Gladiators in the lone fixture from 20:00hrs, while over at the Strikers FC ground from 10:00hrs, the home team would be entertaining Guyana Rush Saints.
