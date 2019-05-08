GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup –Rupununi FA LegTerminators expire Tabatinga as play kicks off

When play in the Rupununi Football Association leg of the GFF/KFC U20 Independence Cup knock-out tournament commenced on Sunday last, the lone match saw Terminators Football Club ending the ambitions of Tabatinga Football Club by knocking them out of contention, 3-2.

Terminators opened the scoring in just the 2nd minute of play when Gibson Francis fired in the first of his double. Tabatinga equalised in the 37th minute when Stephen Mc Donald responded with the first of his brace to knot the score.

Three minutes into the second half, Terminator reclaimed the lead when Clever Felix found the back of the nets in the 48th minute and doubled the advantage on 60 minutes when Francis completed his double.

Mc Donald completed his brace in the 77th minute as Tabatinga narrowed the advantage but they were unable to draw level again; Terminator going on to win, 3-2. The tournament was scheduled to continue last evening with a match between Rising Stars FC and Far East United Sports Club.