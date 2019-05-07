Upper Corentyne Chamber’s new execs targets agri, manufacturing

Latest update May 7th, 2019 12:59 AM
There is a new executive of the Upper Corentyne Chamber of Commerce and Industry and it is targeting more lands for planting.
Following elections on April 14, last, Chief Executive of Nand Persaud and Company Limited, Mohindra Persaud, was returned as the president.
Also elected to the executive were Nandancy Kishun, from R.I. Kishun Enterprise as Vice-President; Prakash Singh, a cane farmer as Secretary; Andre Yhap, a manager of the Guyana Bank For Trade and Industry as Treasurer; and Nicholas Jaundoo, of Entreza Business Enterprise as the Assistant Secretary/Treasurer.
According to the returning president, he is planning to increase visits to stakeholders in Region Six (East Berbice) that are involved in the field of manufacturing and agriculture.
“I will definitely work to increase more lands under cultivation. More so, I will work towards engaging Government agencies in such activity. (I will) also focus on drainage and irrigation access to additional lands.”
May 07, 2019With the May/June rainy season seemingly upon us, upsets in the Guyana Football Federation, Elite League Season 4 was the order of super Sunday at the GFF National Training Facility,...
May 07, 2019
May 07, 2019
May 07, 2019
May 07, 2019
May 07, 2019
I have a praxis that started since I was sixteen. Since that time, many moons ago, I have not succumbed to intimidation... more
Last week, there were three murders during home invasions. A pensioner was found dead, with stab wounds, at his home in... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders It’s no secret that the countries of the Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM) are divided... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]