Upper Corentyne Chamber’s new execs targets agri, manufacturing

There is a new executive of the Upper Corentyne Chamber of Commerce and Industry and it is targeting more lands for planting.

Following elections on April 14, last, Chief Executive of Nand Persaud and Company Limited, Mohindra Persaud, was returned as the president.

Also elected to the executive were Nandancy Kishun, from R.I. Kishun Enterprise as Vice-President; Prakash Singh, a cane farmer as Secretary; Andre Yhap, a manager of the Guyana Bank For Trade and Industry as Treasurer; and Nicholas Jaundoo, of Entreza Business Enterprise as the Assistant Secretary/Treasurer.

According to the returning president, he is planning to increase visits to stakeholders in Region Six (East Berbice) that are involved in the field of manufacturing and agriculture.

“I will definitely work to increase more lands under cultivation. More so, I will work towards engaging Government agencies in such activity. (I will) also focus on drainage and irrigation access to additional lands.”