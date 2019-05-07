Unilateral dismissal of Kwakwani hostel supervisor invokes Regional Chairman’s wrath

Latest update May 7th, 2019 12:59 AM
The unilateral dismissal of workers will not be tolerated within Region Ten, said Regional Chairman, Mr. Renis Morian. At a recent meeting, he did not conceal his annoyance when he learnt that just such an incident had occurred in his Region.
The dismissal in question was that of Ms. Rockell Bailey, the supervisor of the Kwakwani Hostel.
Based on reports Bailey was sent packing although due process was not followed. She was not allowed the right to a hearing.
The state of affairs was brought to the fore at the Region’s most recent Regional Democratic Council (RDC’)s statutory meeting by Regional Councillor Mavis Lewis who revealed that Bailey’ service was terminated by the acting Regional Education Officer, Ms. Sonia Fraser.
It was revealed at the meeting that Fraser simply told Bailey that her services were no longer needed as the supervisor of the hostel. The terminated woman it is alleged was immediately replaced after a day’s notice was issued to her.
But Morian made it pellucid that “I want to say that the placement of staff should not be news to this Council. I want to sound it clear to administration and education. This Council here oversees everything that happens and when Council is out of session, the Regional Chairman fits in for Councillors and
updates Councillors.”
“Staff moving and going and coming must not be news to this Council. I must not come here and hear that a staffer was sent home; a staff had to go and this Council didn’t hear
of it, so I am asking that this practise stop from today. This council manages the affairs of this region,” said the incensed Regional Chairman.
He went on to remind the Heads of Departments attending the RDC meeting that his administration will not tolerate such inefficiencies any longer.
“When the budget is being prepared Council sits and puts together the budget so if we are going here and there it can’t be willy nilly. When we go out there and the residents see us, it’s not the REdO or Admin; it’s the councillors whom they ask questions and then we are getting the information second hand.”
Responding to the Regional Chairman's concerns, the Deputy Regional Executive Officer [DREO], Ms. Maylene Stephens, who was sitting in as Clerk of Council for Regional Executive Officer [REO], Mr. Orrin Gordon, said that she only became aware that the previous supervisor was fired and a new one was hired after the deed was done.
She confirmed that the acting REdO took an application for a new supervisor to the Personnel Department and it was
