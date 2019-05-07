The men behind the magnificent Indian Arrival Day sculptures

Overlooking the T Square junction at Palmyra, Berbice is the spectacular Indian Arrival Day Monument, a site that overlooks fields of sugar cane. Carefully crafted, the bronze six-piece sculpture was carefully and skillfully designed by two very talented artists and sculptor, Winslow Craig and Philbert Gajadhar.

A golden plaque was unveiled on Sunday by President David Granger who commissioned the monument.

Gajadar who was featured as a “Special Person” by this newspaper, had told the reporter that the monument is more than just a tribute to people of Indian descent. He said that he believes Guyanese of all ethnic backgrounds can identify with the piece of artwork which speaks to hope, struggle, and striving for betterment.

Gajadhar said the monument describes the lives of ordinary Indian people in their routine of everyday life with each carrying something of importance – their “jahajibhandal” (ship bundle) loaded with food, spices, herbs, clothing, jewellery, their gods etc., religious texts, drum, karaahi, tawa, grass knife (scythe), cutlass and rice plants.

Gajadhar is currently a lecturer at the University of Guyana. He has done many ethnically-inspired works during his artistic career.

His fellow artist and sculptor, Winslow Craig, who also designed the monument is renowned for his majestic pieces that can be accessed at Castallani House.

Craig jointly won the award for the design of the Indian Arrival Monument. He won the Guyana Visual Arts Competition (Sculpture) 2014 and was awarded a Guyana National Award, The Medal of Service (2000) and the Golden Arrow of Achievement in 2017.

Both Craig and Gajadar will remain in history as two of the greatest artists Guyana has ever birthed as their work continues to play an integral part of the art and culture of the country.