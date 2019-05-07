Latest update May 7th, 2019 12:59 AM

Speeding blamed for EBD bus crash- one dead, several injured

May 07, 2019

A minibus driver is now on the run after he escaped from an accident scene leaving one dead and five others badly injured. He lost control of the bus he was driving at the time at a very fast pace on Sunday evening.

Dead: Michael Cozier

The accident took place on the Garden of Eden public road, East Bank Demerara around 22:50hrs. The accident has left a 34-year-old man, identified as Michael Cozier, of Charlestown, Georgetown dead.
Reports are that the bus driver was speeding south along the eastern side of the road in a route 42 minibus, when he lost control and crashed into a trench on the western side of the road.
After the accident, the bus driver who at the time was driving minibus BXX 3014 and his conductor made good their escape leaving the passengers in the crashed vehicle.
Among the passengers in the vehicle was police constable Linden Charles, 43, who is stationed at the Mocha outpost, East Bank Demerara.
The injured passengers were assisted out of the minibus by public spirited persons who quickly rushed to the scene. They were taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where Cozier was pronounced dead on arrival.
The other passengers were treated and sent away while; Charles along with another passenger was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) because of their serious injuries.
According to the Traffic Chief Linden Isles, no arrest up to press time has been made. Investigations are currently ongoing into the matter.

