Nappi has new water well

More than 700 residents of Nappi Village, Region Nine, will be beneficiaries of a new well that was drilled to provide the communi

ty with easier access to potable water.

The drilling of the well was undertaken through a collaborative effort between the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Under the Japan-Caribbean Climate Change Partnership, the two parties are working towards increasing resilience of indigenous communities to vulnerabilities in the drought period, through improved water quality, access and storage.

As a result, Brazilian company, Fox Trading, was contracted to drill the well, which was completed on Saturday, May 4, at a depth of 144 meters.

The initial water production from the well was witnessed by GWI officials along with the Toshao of Nappi Village, Guy Frederick at approximately 23:00hrs on Saturday.

GWI is now tasked with installing distribution and transmission mains, pumps and service connections, while UNDP is expected to erect a trestle with storage tanks, all of which will ensure residents are adequately served.

According to residents, the new well will ease their burden of having to walk approximately 600 meters downhill to fetch water for daily use.

One middle-aged resident, Egbert Frederick, said he could not have believed his eyes when he saw the well being drilled.

Austin Domingo, 85 years of age, said he has reached that age where he can no longer walk long distances and fetch water, since his knees are now weak.

He thanked the Government of Guyana and other stakeholders involved in the project to supply potable water to his community.