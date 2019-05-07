Moblissa youths being targeted for HEYS programme

Residents of Moblissa, a community situated on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway, will soon be able to benefit from the Hinterland Employment Youth Service [HEYS] programme.

This was the recent disclosure of Minister within the Ministry of the Indigenous Peoples Affairs, Valerie Garrido-Lowe, as she reite

rated government’s plans to tackle unemployment among youths.

Garrido-Lowe made this disclosure during a recent government outreach to Region Ten where efforts were made to address a number of issues and concerns of residents.

The Minister highlighted that the HEYS programme is an initiative of President David Granger as it had formed part of his 10-point plan which was slated to be implemented after he took office in 2015.

Two cohorts of youths from several communities in Region Ten have already benefited from the programme. But according to the Minister, she has listened to the cries of young people in Moblissa.

She, moreover, gave a commitment that in the implementation of the third cohort some 300 young men and women from Moblissa will be allowed to be a part of the programme.

Her commitment was greeted with loud applause from residents and the visiting team which included Minister of the Citizenship, Mr. Winston Felix; Region Ten Chairman, Mr. Renis Morian; Regional Vice Chairman , Mr. Elroy Adolph and Region Four Vice Chairman, Mr. Earl Lambert, among others.

The Indigenous Peoples Affairs Minister told Moblissa residents that with their community being a part of both Regions Four and Ten she is happy that a wider pool of persons will be able to benefit.

She said that since the implementation of the HEYS programme a number of young persons have gone on to gain employment, while others have become self-employed, thus aiding in reducing unemployment collectively.

Minister Garrido-Lowe said, too, that for the first six months of the 12-month programme participants will be in classroom to be taught how to start and run a business, among other crucial things.

After this phase of the programme she noted that participants will then be taken into the field where they will be encouraged to start their own business resulting in them receiving a grant of $50,000.

She noted, further, that just for being a part of the programme persons will be eligible for a $30,000 stipend each month which is intended to assist them with their individual expenses during the course of the programme.

The Minister said that in her pursuit of building capacity in several of these communities she is excited and pleased to be introducing several residents from the community of Moblissa to HEYS.

“Let me state that it is one of the president’s 10-point plan and it has been in several communities and we hope to continue to see the growth and development of those communities,” Minister Garrio-Lowe added.

According to the Minister, while the third cohort for the HEYS programme is likely to commence training during the latter part of this year or by early next year, what is guaranteed is that Moblissa will be included.

Minister Garrido-Lowe gave assurance that her Ministry is committed to doing whatever is needed to enhance the lives of young people thus the need for including Moblissa in the HEYS programme.