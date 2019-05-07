Joe Harmon’s resignation stalls Energy MoU with TT-Dr. Bynoe

Guyana’s Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Energy with Trinidad and Tobago has been stalled with the resignation of Joseph Harmon as Minister of State.

This was recently revealed by Energy Department Head, Dr. Mark Bynoe. His comment was in response to a question from Kaieteur News. This publication asked Dr. Bynoe to state if he was able to access any help for capacity building under the MoU.

He said, “That may have fallen prey to the December 21 vote (the No-Confidence Motion) because the Minister that was identified to head the Executive Committee for Guyana was (recently appointed Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency Joseph) Harmon.

And so since he has resigned, we have to have a replacement before the first meeting can take place.”

Dr. Bynoe noted, however, that the members for the working group representing Guyana have already been identified.

The MoU states in part that, “The Parties may cooperate in the following areas: (a) technical assistance in the areas of exploration and production of hydrocarbon resources; (b) the exchange of information on public policies in the area of the regulation, administration and sovereign management of hydrocarbon resources and technology transfer; (c) the exchange of information on government programmes throughout the hydrocarbon value chain and related experiences; (d) the promotion of training and capacity building of technical personnel and the development of energy technologies through, inter alia, technical visits, secondments, seminars and presentations and the promotion of cooperation and exchange of experiences between state-owned petroleum enterprises for the development of joint projects utilising mechanisms convenient to the Parties.”

Further, it states that the two sides may cooperate in, “the development of policies, plans and protocols relating to health, safety and the environment and the establishment of procedures to prevent and respond to operational accidents, which may result in damage, environmental impacts and personal injury; the development of policies relating to local content; the identification and development of projects throughout the hydrocarbon value chain; the identification of projects in the area of construction and maintenance of plants and infrastructure related to transportation, storage and supply of hydrocarbons and derivatives; the exploration of possibilities for synergy through exchange arrangements and other delivery mechanisms for hydrocarbons and derivatives; and any other means of cooperation agreed to by the Parties in the areas related to the objective of this agreement in accordance with the national legal system of each country.”