GWI bus cited for criminal activity; agency refutes allegation

A minibus attached to the GWI was said to be used for criminal activity. GWI issued a statement via Facebook with regards to a post that included a picture of a minibus, to refute these claims.
GWI said that it was a contracted bus attached to the East Coast Demerara operations.
The accusatory Facebook post was circulated warning the public of a bus attached to the agency that was allegedly being used to transport armed bandits, posing as GWI workers.
In a statement posted on its Facebook page yesterday, the agency stated that it wished to categorically deny that the vehicle transports armed bandits posing as GWI work staff and condemns the peddling of such misinformation on Social Media.
The said vehicle which bears the number plate BJJ 9340 is driven by Mr Julian Toney and transports craftsmen along that domain of operations.
All GWI contract vehicles can be identified by the GWI branding which is displayed on the windscreen of said vehicles, the agency said.

