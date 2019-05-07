Latest update May 7th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana part of largest seafood expo

May 07, 2019 News 0

 

Belgium (www.seafoodsource.com)- Thousands of seafood industry professionals from around the world are arriving in Brussels, Belgium, this week to attend the 27th edition of Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global – the largest iteration of the event since its inception, according to organizer Diversified Communications.
Taking place from today to May 9 at the Brussels Expo, the 2019 exposition will feature a record 2,007 companies – an increase of 61 companies over 2018 – from 88 countries exhibiting their newest seafood products, services, processing innovations, and packaging equipment.
The event is set to cover 40,559 net square meters of exhibit space, surpassing last year’s record by 1,237 square meters, Diversified confirmed.
“We’re excited to see the event’s healthy growth over the years. It is an indication that companies find value in the face-to-face meetings and see the event as an opportunity to maintain current relationships, develop new ones and expand their business into new markets,” said Wynter Courmont, event director for Diversified Communications, the producer of Seafood Expo Global and Seafood Processing Global [Editor’s note: Diversified Communications also owns and operates SeafoodSource].
“The expo in Brussels continues to be the most important annual event for the global seafood industry.”
To accommodate the event’s recent growth, Seafood Processing Global will be expanding into Hall 3 in 2019. The expo’s processing segment now encompasses both Halls 3 and 4, Diversified said, with Halls 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 11, and the Patio reserved exclusively for seafood exhibits.
Several new exhibiting countries will be represented at the expo this year, including Angola, Greenland, Guyana, Honduras, Ivory Coast, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Madagascar, Mozambique, Solomon Islands, Swaziland, Tanzania, and Uganda. Additionally, 74 national and regional pavilions will also be present, including new regional pavilions from South Korea and Taiwan.
Among the event’s attendees will be global seafood buyers, including owners, executive purchasing managers, category managers, private label program buyers, and equipment and packaging buyers from restaurants, supermarkets, hotels, catering services, importers, distributors, and seafood markets.
High-volume buyers from Ahold Delhaize, Aldi, Asda, Auchan, Bidfood, Brakes, Carnival, Carrefour, Colruyt Group, Coop, Compass Group, Costco, Edeka, Eroski, Esselunga, Foodbuy, Groupe Casino, Jeronimo Martins, Jetro Restaurant Depot, Jumbo, Lidl, Lulu Group, Marks & Spencer, Mercadona, Metro, Migros, Monoprix, real Gmbh, REWE, Sainsbury’s, Sodexo, SonaeMC, Sysco, Target, Tesco, Transgourmet, Unicoop, Waitrose, Whitbread, Whole Foods Market, Woolworths, and many more, are expected to do business this week at the expo.
The winners of the Seafood Excellence Global Awards will be announced this evening, with a reception to follow until 20:00, to close out the expo’s first day.
Honorees will include the Best Retail Product and the Best Hotel/Restaurant/Catering (HORECA) Product, as well as products specially recognized on the basis of Innovation, Convenience, Health and Nutrition, Retail Packaging, and Seafood Product Line. All participant and winning product entries will be on display at Seafood Expo Global in Hall 8, Diversified said.

 

More in this category

Sports

GFF Elite League Season 4Ann’s Grove, Buxton United stun Police and GDFDen Amstel record biggest win on hectic weekend

GFF Elite League Season 4Ann’s Grove, Buxton United stun Police and...

May 07, 2019

  With the May/June rainy season seemingly upon us, upsets in the Guyana Football Federation, Elite League Season 4 was the order of super Sunday at the GFF National Training Facility,...
Read More
GFF/EBFA Senior League kicks offGrove Hi Tech trudges past Kuru Kururu Warriors in opening match

GFF/EBFA Senior League kicks offGrove Hi Tech...

May 07, 2019

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup –EBFA LegSoesdyke Falcons smash their way into semis with 13-2 win over Diamond United

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup –EBFA...

May 07, 2019

Thomas leads Regal Masters to victory over Fisherman

Thomas leads Regal Masters to victory over...

May 07, 2019

Third and final day’s play abandoned due to rain at Bourda

Third and final day’s play abandoned due to...

May 07, 2019

Maurice Cummings wins Roger Bishop Senior Linden Table Tennis Championships

Maurice Cummings wins Roger Bishop Senior Linden...

May 07, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • The police is a lost cause

    Last week, there were three murders during home invasions. A pensioner was found dead, with stab wounds, at his home in... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]