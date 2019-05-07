GFF Elite League Season 4Ann’s Grove, Buxton United stun Police and GDFDen Amstel record biggest win on hectic weekend

With the May/June rainy season seemingly upon us, upsets in the Guyana Football Federation, Elite League Season 4 was the order of super Sunday at the GFF National Training Facility, Providence, East Bank Demerara on the weekend.

Sunday’s triple header produced some stunning results, Buxton United capping off the day when they needled the Guyana Defe

nce Force, thanks to a Shemar Fraser 71st minute goal. The battle between the two sides saw the young Buxtonians standing up toe to toe with the Army and looked the more determined of the two.

Eventually, the persistence of the young East Coast boys paid dividends when Fraser rocked the nets to the delight of his colleagues and technical staff as they won their first match of the season.

The trend was set for the Buxton United side when fellow East Coast team, Ann’s Grove also won their first match of the season, arresting the Guyana Police Force also by a 1-0 margin in the main supporting match.

Ann’s Grove’s winning strike came two minutes later than Buxton, Nikosie Denny doing the honours and would remember this goal for some time to come. Again, it was a keen tussle between the two sides and it was Ann’s Grove which capitalized on one of the few chances they had to make the difference.

Despite the Police team turning up the pressure in the final 10 minutes, Ann’s Grove was able to evade them and keep them at bay to secure their first full points in seven (7) matches.

Sunday’s opening match produced an up-setter of sorts when Santos clawed their way back from a goal down to defeat Milerock 2-1. The Upper Demerara based Milerock took the lead on 23 minutes through a goal from Denzil Fordyce.

They enjoyed the advantage up until the 81st minute when Santos finally found the equaliser through a Trevor Lewis goal. This goal brought some semblance of relief to the Santos team.

In added on time, Santos were awarded a free kick just around the center circle and their goalkeeper Alex Murray stepped up to take what would be a memorable free kick and one that would be a haunting memory for his opposite number, Sese Norville.

Norville perhaps felt that the distance of the shot afforded him the luxury of stepping up a bit from his goal line but he did so a bit too much as it turned out. Murray saw that he had a chance to fire his long range shot well over Norville and he did so.

With Norville stepping back almost stumbling backwards trying to save the ball, he was unsuccessful as the ball agonizingly eluded his grasp whilst landing in the back of the nets to secure Santos’ third win in their debut season. The goal was timed at 90+2 minute.

On Saturday at the same venue, an Eon Alleyne brace guided defending champions Fruta Conquerors to a 3-0 win over a stubborn Western Tigers. Allyene hit the target in the 27th and 45+1 minutes. Ryan ‘Bum Bum’ Hackett sealed the deal in the 86th minute.

And the biggest margin of victory was recorded by West Demerara’s Den Amstel in the first match of the busy weekend when they mauled Victoria Kings, 8-2 led by a Chris Macey hat-trick (29, 83, 86).

There was one each for Andre Hector in the 9th minute, Gideon Payne 27th, Delon Lanferman 42nd, Ruben Dainty 66th and Kester Jacobs in the 81st minute. Victoria Kings got their consolations goals from Kemroy Alfred and Alden Lawrence in the 46th and 48th minutes.