GFF/EBFA Senior League kicks offGrove Hi Tech trudges past Kuru Kururu Warriors in opening match

The 2019 East Bank Football Association Senior League, sponsored by the Guyana Football Federation, kicked off yesterday afternoon at the GFF National Training Center following a colorful march-past of teams, witnessed by Director of Sports Christopher Jones, GFF Boss Wa

yne Forde and EBFA President Franklin Wilson among others.

The lone match contested saw Grove Hi Tech defeating a determined Kuru Kururu Warriors 6-3 to set the tone for what is anticipated to be an exciting league where eleven (11) clubs would be contesting.

Taking part in the march-past were the two above named clubs, Herstelling Raiders, Diamond United, Friendship All Stars, Timehri Panthers, Samatta Point/Kaneville and Agricola Red Triangle. The Referees who would be in charge of matches were also part of the march-past; the best dressed team selected by Forde and Jones was Timehri Panthers and they were rewarded with a trophy.

Wilson in brief welcoming remarks expressed gratitude to President Forde and the GFF for fulfilling his commitment to sponsor the senior league. Wilson cautioned the players to be at their best game and be disciplined on and off the field of play.

He informed that there would be multiple tournaments being played this season, reminding that the KFC U-20 knock-out is underway, the senior league has just started and the NAMILCO Flour Power U-17 will kick off immediately following the conclusion of the U20, later this month.

Jones in his remarks congratulated the EBFA and GFF for the work they have been collectively engaged in towards the development of youths along the East Bank and Linden Soesdyke Highway corridor.

He told the players that they should consider it a privilege to be playing on the first artificial turf in Guyana and should feel proud it is located at Providence on the East Bank of Demerara.

“I would want to commend President Wayne Forde and the GFF for making this possible. We would continue to lend support in whatever way we can for the development of football but of course for you the player, there is an old say, to whom much is given, much s expected.

The fact that the GFF would have invested millions of dollars for a facility such as this, it provides that opportunity for you to play on an international turf, so what is expected of you is that we see the same discipline that Mr. Wilson was referring to, we see talent coming out from these matches and we get the best out of each and every one of you.”

President Forde in feature remarks stated that it is a moment of personal pride for him and his executive to witness what was unfolding before his eyes.

“It was captured best when Mr. Jones stated that, to whom much is given, much is expected. The turf that we are on is the outcome of tremendous efforts throughout the body of football. From the global body FIFA, to the confederation body Concacaf and to your own local body, GFF.

They are members of this fraternity that would have been instrumental in us being here today and we acknowledge them in every aspect of our use and the benefits that we have derived from this venue.”

Whilst stating that he {Forde} was proud of the work of President Wilson and his team in the EBFA, the GFF boss told the players that the faces he has been seeing at every football event in the association, has been consistent which is a clear mark of commitment.

He challenged the players to commit themselves to being the best possible first and foremost and the best possible human being.

“A lot of very important life lessons are taught in this game of football. We learn to share, we learn to respect, we learn to be our brother’s keepers, we learn to lose, we learn to win, we have good days, bad days; these lessons must not be squandered. They will help to mold you overtime.”

He also cited that persons coming into the game are prepared for the challenges of life and leave much stronger individuals than when they entered the game.

“So the support that the federation is bringing to the East Bank is the support that we bring to all of our nine regional members associations. Every association will receive funding for the running off of their senior league because we have really seen a decline in senior league football at the association level. So we have taken up the responsibility to provide the funding/support to allow this to take place. I am happy as always, that the East Bank is taking a first step in this.

I want to use this platform and the opportunity to encourage the other associations who are yet to submit their budgets and their plans for their senior league to do that very quickly.”

Forde also informed that the GFF would be announcing at its Congress on May 25th next, plans for what will be the biggest tournament in the nation’s history, the Federation Cup which would be done to commemorate Guyana’s 117th anniversary as an organized body which is one of the oldest in the world. This would be an annual Cup.

“Unless an association plays their senior league, they will not be eligible to participate in the federation cup,” he disclosed.

Darren McPherson led Grove to victory with a double (17, 37) with one apiece from Jonathan Bailey (19), Delroy Dodson (25), Nicholai Matthews (43) and Marvin Squires in the 46th minute.

Kuru Kururu Warriors got their goals through Christopher Alleyne who netted an own goal in the 22nd minute with Joseph and Kevon Walker finding the back of the nets in the 87th and 91st minutes.