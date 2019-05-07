ECD communities get facelift…as Road Safety Association celebrates 50th Anniversary

Several East Coast Demerara communities were jubilant after they became the recipient of several outreach initiatives at the hands of the Enterprise Road Safety Association, yesterday.

Celebrating its 50th Anniversary in existence the association yesterday jump started a month of activities by re-painting all major traffic and pedestrian road signs in and around, Enterprise Village (East Coast Demerara), and other locations.

That aside, the organisation will be making other ‘human interest’ donations and support initiatives to individuals and institutions along the East Coast of Demerara.

Amongst the month-long planned calendar of events are corrective drainage and irrigation works in communities, and donations of toiletries, groceries and food items to the orphans of the Mahaica-based Cheshire Home, and other related institutions.

The Enterprise Road Safety Association has been in existence since September 1960. It exists through some level of assistance from an overseas-based arm. For quite some time now it has continued the tradition of bringing cheer to the less fortunate in various communities and to the underprivileged.

The group, which is mainly made of drivers and other motorists who reside in the village of Enterprise also on the East Coast of Demerara, has over the years pooled their financial resources to form the organisation which has expanded over the years.

President of the body, Chandarpaul Persaud, in an interview yesterday, noted that the organisation has made it its mandate to play an integral role in the lives of persons in need.

He added that they have made it a ‘must do’ each year to extended condolences to all mothers who have lost their loved ones on the country’s roads annually and always bestowed on them gifts of hampers.

Persaud noted that his organisation is pained by the loss of lives as a result of traffic accidents and more so, because many mothers are mourning the loss of their children taken by drunken or reckless drivers.

The Enterprise Road Safety Association was formed on September 17, 1969 under the presidency of John Narine, who held the post until his death in 1988.

Throughout its existence, the association has been working closely with the Guyana Police Force, especially the East Coast Demerara Traffic Department and the National Road Safety Council, to ensure the safety of road users.

Its members have served in various capacities on the National Road Safety Council and have been involved in school lectures and other public initiatives to increase the awareness of proper road use.

Some members of the association have also been appointed Traffic Wardens.

Over the past 35 years the Association has been making donations, to several entities at Christmas time as well.