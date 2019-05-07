Canje labourer crushed to death; driver arrested washing blood from truck

A 25-year-old man is now dead following a hit and run accident along the Cumberland Public Road, East Canje, yesterday.

The man identified as Keno Sinclair, called ‘Akeem’, of First Street, Canefield, East Canje, Berbice was reportedly crushed by an estate lorry heading out from Canje to Albion.

The driver of the lorry, who is said to be a resident of Dun Robin Farm, Number 19 Road drove away after hitting the man but was caught washing the blood from the front of the lorry at Albion Estate. The police subsequently arrested him and impounded the lorry.

Kaieteur News understands that Sinclair was heading home from a wake on foot when the lorry driver struck him in the vicinity if the Cumberland Village market. His mangled body was spotted along the roadway by a resident around 6:15 am yesterday. His skull was crushed beyond recognition.

While the driver of the lorry bearing licence plate number GLL481 continues to deny that he struck anyone on the public road, multiple sources reported seeing the man washing the blood off of the truck when he arrived and parked at the Albion Estate, the police were immediately informed.

A woman with whom Sinclair lived, Annie Caesar, told reporters that the now dead man who was homeless, was given a break in life when they took him in to live with them and provided a shelter over his head.

To support himself he would assist residents in any way he could and would be paid for it, He was also described as someone who loved to cook and was known for his ‘achar’ making skills.

His vibrant personality caught on to residents and he became well known to practically the entire East Canje.