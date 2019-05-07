Cabinet to examine Govt. assistance for embattled boxer, Terrence Alli–Minister Norton-Bartica businessmen association pledges to donate $3.5M home to boxer

By Alex Wayne

A one-time Guyanese boxer, Terrence ‘Alli’ Halley may soon become the recipient of significant Government assistance after his case is tabled at a Cabinet Meeting today, according to Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton.

In its May 6 issue, Kaieteur News carried an article in which the boxer lamented the lack of recognition he received at the hands of locals, especially since he is now suffering from the dreaded Parkinson disease.

He claims the Parkinson’s is as a result of blows to the head, during his international boxing exploits.

Terrence placed Guyana on the map at an internal level by netting an astounding 52 wins at the international level. He was the two-time United States Champion, two-time North American champion and rated number one in the world, with the most wins on ESPN.

In an interview yesterday Minister Norton said that he was not aware that the boxer is located in Calcutta, Mahaicony. He said that he had always wondered about his whereabouts. He said Alli’s case will be tabled at today’s Cabinet meeting.

He vowed that systems will be put in place to ensure Alli receives some assistance at the Government level.

After reading the article on the boxer in the publication, former Scotia Bank Manager of Bartica, Carlos Prowell, indicated his intention to assist the ailing boxer as well. He said that he will be working along with an association of businessmen from Bartica to put systems in place to ensure resources are pooled to build for the boxer a $3.5M concrete house on the plot of land that was donated to him by former President, Bharrat Jagdeo.

Prowell is also the owner of the Lavista Guest House in Bartica.

Justice of Peace of Catherine Village, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, Gloria Lindo, will be asked to assist with this venture, while the businessmen association in Bartica has particularly asked our reporter, Alex Wayne to work along with them to ensure the venture is successful.

Today, the boxer who is unable to work, is reportedly receiving a very meager sum of fin

ancial assistance, which he informed cannot take care of him in his sickened state.

In a recent interview, Alli had expressed his disappointment in the manner that he was treated by villagers and the Guyana Government by extension.

“I am so sad, and this has certainly affected me…I am not saying that anyone has to give me anything, but the way I have been treated here in Guyana leaves me think that my representation for the country at an international level was just a waste of time.

I have made advances to the relevant authorities to assist me at least in getting a training center on the ground to pass on my talents, but this has been to no avail. And the way I am being treated by my own villagers is just devastating… I have become nothing but a mockery here.

Alli had closed his boxing career with 52 wins (25 by knockout), 15 losses and two draws.