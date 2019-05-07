Latest update May 7th, 2019 12:59 AM

And it continues…

May 07, 2019


This wagon reportedly lost control in the West Berbice area yesterday around 11am. First responders report hearing a loud crash and then shouts for help.
The occupants were then taken to the Mahaicony Hospital where one person was listed as critical. (Guyanese Critic photo)

 

