358 prosecutions, 24 convictions for drug trafficking in 2018

The number of convictions for drug trafficking for the first nine months of last year stood at 24 individuals, while 358 prosecutions were initiated in that regard by the relevant authorities. This is stated in a report titled ‘International Narcotics Control Strategy Report’ released by the U.S. Department of State.
According to the report, “Drug control agencies reported several interdiction efforts and drug-related seizures and convictions during the first nine months of 2018.
“During the first nine months of 2018, authorities seized 164.9 kilograms (kg) of cocaine and 889 kg of cannabis. Guyanese authorities initiated 358 prosecutions and convicted 24 individuals for drug trafficking.”
While the report did not disclose the types of illicit drugs that were seized, it highlighted that Guyana has a growing domestic drug consumption problem, with Marijuana being the most widely used, followed by cocaine.
The Guyanese government has also reported seizing smaller amounts of synthetic drugs, including ecstasy, the report added.
It said that Guyana’s drug control institutions are the Guyana Police Force, Guyana Revenue Authority, Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit, Special Organized Crime Unit, and Guyana Defence Force. These agencies are responsible for the implementation of the National Drug Strategy Master Plan 2016-2020, and the National Anti-Narcotics Agency oversees these efforts.
Despite this coordination mechanism, corruption and limited resources have historically limited the effectiveness of these drug control agencies, the report noted.
The report added that as a matter of policy, the Government of Guyana does not encourage or facilitate the illicit production or distribution of narcotics or psychotropic drugs or other controlled substances or the laundering of proceeds from illegal drug transactions.
However, a lack of resources, weak law enforcement institutions, an ineffective judicial system, and inadequate compensation for civil service employees and public safety officials facilitate corruption throughout all sectors.

