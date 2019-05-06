Stepson kills Pomeroon farmer

A Sunday morning drinking spree in the Pomeroon, Essequibo turned deadly when a 20-year-old man allegedly killed his 40-year-old stepfather.

Eon Williams, also called ‘Short man,’ a farmer of Grant Bethany, Lower Pomeroon River, was stabbed to death at his home.

Based on reports, Williams, his stepson and a cousin of the suspect, were all imbibing Vodka sometime around 03:00 hrs yesterday.

An argument allegedly ensued between the stepson and his cousin. Williams intervened and allegedly struck his stepson, who stabbd Williams in the abdomen.

Williams collapsed and succumbed shortly after.

The stepson was arrested and later admitted to killing Williams. He also took the police to an area in the Pomeroon River where he had disposed of the knife. However, the weapon was not recovered.

The body is at the Suddie Hospital mortuary.