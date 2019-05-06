Ryan Crawford Horserace meet rescheduled

The one day horserace meet organised by the Ryan Crawford Memorial Turf Club, which was scheduled for yesterday at the Club Facility, Alness Village Corentyne, East Berbice, has been rescheduled to Independence Day (May 26).

According to the organisers the postponement has come about to facilitate the celebrations of the Arrival Day, national holiday.

The programme remains the same with seven races listed for the day. The feature event is the Alness Classic over 1400M for a winning purse of $500,000 and trophy.

There is the ‘I and Lower’ event over 1000M for a first prize of $240,000 and trophy.

Then there is the ‘3-Year-Old maiden horses’ event, which will see the animals running over 900M for a prize of $200,000 and trophy.

The horses classified ‘L and Lower’ will be competing for a pole position takings of $200,000 and trophy over 1200M.

The 1000M event for horses classified ‘J and Lower’, will see the winner pocketing $170,000 and a trophy.

The ‘L3 Unclassified’ horses will race over 1000M with the winner taking away $100,000 and trophy.

The ‘L1 and Lower’ 1200M race will see the animals competing for a top prize of $100,000 and trophy.

The ‘L2 and Lower’ race is for colts and geldings, over 1000M with the first prize being $80,000 and trophy.

Trophies and other incentives will be given to outstanding jockeys and stables.

Banks DIH Limited and Attorney-at-Law R. Poonai SC are among the major sponsors.

Contact can be made with Marcel Crawford Jr on 678-5342 or 696-9009 for further information.