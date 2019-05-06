Latest update May 6th, 2019 12:59 AM

Rupununi FA Champions League – Quarter Finals…Guyana Rush Saints Females trounce Sun Parakeets; Paiwomak males triumph

May 06, 2019 Sports 0

Guyana Rush Saints Female Team blanked the home team Sun Parakeets 5-0 when the quarter finals of the Fourth Rupununi Football Association (RFA) Male and Female Champions League kicked off on Friday last at the Sun Parakeets Sports Ground.

Amanda Cabral (right) and Rosie Ritchie – Guyana Rush Saints FC

The other match of the double header which was the curtain raiser resulted in Paiwomak FC edging past Sun Parakeets 2-1 in a male clash.
Amanda Cabral led the Guyana Rush Saints Females with a helmet-trick of goals that were scored in the 16th, 24th, 31st and 87th minutes; the other coming off the boot of Rosie Ritchie in the 65th minute.
Netting for Paiwomak in their win over Sun Parakeetes were Stephen Glasgow in the 11th minute and Joisu Xavier in the 38th minute. Sun Parakeets’ lone goal was scored by Royal Leo in the 52nd minute.
Two more matches were carded for yesterday at the Strikers Sports Ground. The female clash featured Titans FC and Strikers FC, while over at the Wadapna Sports Ground, Tabatinga were scheduled to face Titans FC.

