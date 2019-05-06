Rain ruins second day’s play at Bourda

Due to rain, no play was possible yesterday at Bourda during the second day of the Hand-in-Hand Inter County U19 three- day tournament between Demerara and the Select U17 team.

The U17 side were 28-1 at stumps in the first day in reply to Demerara first innings score of 169, with Matthew Nandu on six and Zeynul Ramsammy on 10.

Earlier, Robin Williams top scored with 54 for Demerara, while Chanderpaul Ramraj bagged 5-34.

Weather permitting, play is set to start at 09:30 hrs today.