Rain ruins second day’s play at Bourda

Latest update May 6th, 2019 12:59 AM
Due to rain, no play was possible yesterday at Bourda during the second day of the Hand-in-Hand Inter County U19 three- day tournament between Demerara and the Select U17 team.
The U17 side were 28-1 at stumps in the first day in reply to Demerara first innings score of 169, with Matthew Nandu on six and Zeynul Ramsammy on 10.
Earlier, Robin Williams top scored with 54 for Demerara, while Chanderpaul Ramraj bagged 5-34.
Weather permitting, play is set to start at 09:30 hrs today.
May 06, 2019Placed 3rd in TT but relegated to 6th Guyana’s top Differently Able cyclist Walter Grant-Stuart has once again proved that he belongs amongst the best in the world by putting on a world class...
May 06, 2019
May 06, 2019
May 06, 2019
May 06, 2019
May 06, 2019
Henry Jeffrey held some of the most important Cabinet positions for 17 years with the PPP government beginning from 1992.... more
Last week, there were three murders during home invasions. A pensioner was found dead, with stab wounds, at his home in... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders It’s no secret that the countries of the Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM) are divided... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]