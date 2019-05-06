Latest update May 6th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Rain ruins second day’s play at Bourda

May 06, 2019 Sports 0

Due to rain, no play was possible yesterday at Bourda during the second day of the Hand-in-Hand Inter County U19 three- day tournament between Demerara and the Select U17 team.

Both teams will be looking for an improved weather condition today.

The U17 side were 28-1 at stumps in the first day in reply to Demerara first innings score of 169, with Matthew Nandu on six and Zeynul Ramsammy on 10.
Earlier, Robin Williams top scored with 54 for Demerara, while Chanderpaul Ramraj bagged 5-34.
Weather permitting, play is set to start at 09:30 hrs today.

More in this category

Sports

Defi Sportif Altergo…Walter Grant-Stuart captures gold in 40-mile road Race

Defi Sportif Altergo…Walter Grant-Stuart captures gold in...

May 06, 2019

Placed 3rd in TT but relegated to 6th Guyana’s top Differently Able cyclist Walter Grant-Stuart has once again proved that he belongs amongst the best in the world by putting on a world class...
Read More
Campbell and Hope’s historic day guides Windies to emphatic win

Campbell and Hope’s historic day guides Windies...

May 06, 2019

National Junior and Youth Championships…Two-day event completed despite rain

National Junior and Youth...

May 06, 2019

Pan American U23/Elite Road Cycling Championships – Mexico…Guyanese trio included in 29 that DNF; 19 completed arduous event

Pan American U23/Elite Road Cycling Championships...

May 06, 2019

D’Andrade wins Masjid Al Nur 5km in T&T

D’Andrade wins Masjid Al Nur 5km in T&T

May 06, 2019

Diamond New Scheme are MYO Inter Jamaat softball champs

Diamond New Scheme are MYO Inter Jamaat softball...

May 06, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • The police is a lost cause

    Last week, there were three murders during home invasions. A pensioner was found dead, with stab wounds, at his home in... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]