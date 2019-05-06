Latest update May 6th, 2019 12:59 AM

Pan American U23/Elite Road Cycling Championships – Mexico…Guyanese trio included in 29 that DNF; 19 completed arduous event

May 06, 2019 Sports 0

The Guyanese trio of Jamal John, Romello Crawford and Briton John was amongst 29 cyclists that did not finish the U23 Pan American Road Race on Sunday last in Mexico, only 19 of those who started the event completed the 132.3km race.

GCF President Horace Burrowes (2nd right) and the three cyclists after the race. At right is Briton John, Romello Crawford and Jamal John.

Manager/Coach of the cyclists, Horace Burrowes, who is also GCF President, informed that the event was a very tough one for many of the riders and were it not for John suffering a puncture, he would have done way better.
He said that he right up there with the leaders and when he suffered the puncture the leading pack had about 45 seconds on him. Burrowes also informed that the Elite Race which was yesterday saw only 30 of the 79 starters completing the distance.

