Pan American U23/Elite Road Cycling Championships – Mexico…Guyanese trio included in 29 that DNF; 19 completed arduous event

The Guyanese trio of Jamal John, Romello Crawford and Briton John was amongst 29 cyclists that did not finish the U23 Pan American Road Race on Sunday last in Mexico, only 19 of those who started the event completed the 132.3km race.

Manager/Coach of the cyclists, Horace Burrowes, who is also GCF President, informed that the event was a very tough one for many of the riders and were it not for John suffering a puncture, he would have done way better.

He said that he right up there with the leaders and when he suffered the puncture the leading pack had about 45 seconds on him. Burrowes also informed that the Elite Race which was yesterday saw only 30 of the 79 starters completing the distance.